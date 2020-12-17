‘I’ll find the right one,’ Derek Ramsay says after breakup with Andrea Torres

Andrea Torres and Derek Ramsay. FILE/Nice Print Photography

MANILA — Derek Ramsay believes he will eventually find the “right one,” after his controversial breakup with Andrea Torres, his former co-star and girlfriend of one year.

Ramsay, 44, spoke candidly of his newly single status Thursday, in his replies to comments on his latest Instagram post.

The photo, which shows Ramsay posing shirtless, drew comments that lauded his fitness, but also those that brought up his separation from Torres.

“Gandang katawan pero walang nagtatagal na babae sa ‘yo,” commented one follower.

Ramsay replied, “I’ll find the right one, dear,” with the folded hands emoji, which usually indicates prayer.

In a subsequent comment, another follower took Ramsay’s response to mean that “Andrea is not the right one.”

“No, she deserves better,” Ramsay answered, with a thumbs-up emoji.

Since his showbiz breakthrough in 2001, Ramsay has had several relationships unfolding before the public eye. He was formerly with actresses Angelica Panganiban, Solenn Heussaff, and Cristine Reyes, as well as model Joanne Villablanca.

Ramsay confirmed his latest breakup with Torres in November, emphasizing that there was no third party involved.

“The breakup has happened so fast,” Ramsay said at the time. “Maybe two people are just not meant to be. Please respect us nalang. We shared our love to all of you. Sana naman we can keep this to ourselves.”

As recently as September 2020, the two appeared to be in good terms, and in fact agreed in an interview that they were “ready” to get married.

