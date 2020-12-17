Hits from Moira, Iñigo, Ben&Ben among Apple Music’s Best 100 Songs in PH

Songs by Iñigo Pascual, Moira dela Torre, and Ben&Ben are among the local artists in Apple Music’s yearend list compiling 2020’s “best.” Twitter: Iñigo Pascual/ Instagram: @benandbenmusic

MANILA — Hits from Moira dela Torre, Iñigo Pascual, and Ben&Ben are among the 100 “best songs” in the Philippine edition of Apple Music’s yearend list, released early this week.

Compiled by editors of Apple Music, the list comprises of “the songs and sounds that defined” 2020, and has versions for several countries.

Watch more in iWantTFC

In the Philippines, “The 100 Best Songs of 2020” was a mix of local and international hits. OPM tunes that made the list were “Paubaya” by dela Torre, “Always” by Pascual and Moophs, and “Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay” by Ben&Ben.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Other Filipino songs that ranked were “Hanggang sa Huli” by SB19, “Catriona” by Matthaios, “Teka Lang” by Emman, “Marikit” by Juan Caoile and Kyle, “Kabilang Buhay” by Bandang Lapis, “Higa” by Arthur Nery, “Araw-Araw Love” by Flow G., and “Malayo Ka Man” by Jr Crown, Kath, Cyclone and Young Weezy.

Watch more in iWantTFC

International tunes that in the list, meanwhile, included “Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Say So” by Doja Cat, “Intentions” by Justin Bieber and Quavo, as well as “Lovesick Girls” by Blackpink.

Click here for the full list.