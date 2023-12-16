Watch more News on iWantTFC

Lou Diamond Phillips has played many roles in his career, but a CIA bureau chief set in Egypt in the 60s was certainly a new one.

The Filipino-American actor guest stars in the role in the mid-season finale of "Quantum Leap" titled "Nomad."

"The very setup of the show is amazing," he said. "The fact that it's more of a sequel than it is a reboot and it advances the mythology of this particular show. Every single week, it's doing something different and telling a new story."

Phillips also recently attended a belated FilAm History Month celebration at the White House.

The actor has always been a vocal advocate for Filipino representation and inclusion in films.

"It certainly advances the cause down the field,” said Phillips. “But it's never done and you'd have to stay committed to it and continue to do it."

He added: "It's part and parcel of doing roles like this in 'Quantum Leap' because this show has an amazing amount of diversity and really puts a lot of people in the forefront, and so it was wonderful being a part of that."

His growing career as a director is also keeping Phillips busy.

He has directed several episodes of tv shows including “The Cleaning Lady,” “Kung Fu,” and “All Rise.”

"What I do love is, I think that my reputation as a director has spread," Phillips said. "So, when I show up as an actor, a lot of times I think the directors can have a shorthand with me.”

He added: “And they know that I'm not wearing my director’s cap, I'm not second-guessing them. I'm there to say my lines and hit my marks, but they know that they can get something from me quickly because I speak the language as well."

“Quantum Leap” can be seen on NBC and Peacock.