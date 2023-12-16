Jury deliberates in Marvel actor Jonathan Majors' assault case

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Jury deliberations continued on Friday (December 15) in the case against actor Jonathan Majors, who faces assault and harassment charges in New York State Supreme Court.

The "Creed III" star was arrested in New York City on March 25 following a domestic dispute, according to police and his defense lawyer. A 30-year-old woman suffered minor injuries to her head and neck and was taken to a hospital in stable condition, the New York Police Department said. Following his arrest, Majors, 33, appeared in court and was released without bail.

Majors' defense lawyer said in a statement at the time that Majors was innocent and that he was "probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows."

Majors rose to fame in the 2019 film "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" and appeared in Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," released this year.

(Production: Madeleine Stix)