MANILA — Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera joined the "It's Showtime" stage on Saturday, where they shared how nervous they are with some scenes in their upcoming film "Rewind."

Rivera said that there was an intimate scene where they had to make some adjustments.

"'Yung mga mabibigat na eksena medyo roon kami nailang sa aming intimate scene. And weird kasi malalaman niyo kung paano kami sa personal," Rivera said.

"Ang hirap i-acting. Sabi namin kay direk, pwedeng dim light lang. May silhouette lang kami," she added.

"Rewind" the much-awaited return of Dantes and Rivera on the big screen. It is an official entry to the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

It revolves around John (Dingdong), who looks to make up for lost time after an accident cost his wife's life.

Desperate to have his wife Mary (Marian) back into his life and to mend his relationship with their son Austin (Jordan Lim), he receives unexpected help from Lods, played by Pepe Herrera — giving him a chance to start anew and amend his wrongdoings to his family. But along with this opportunity, a costly consequence awaits.

Also part of the stellar cast are Sue Ramirez, Joross Gamboa, Lito Pimentel, Ina Feleo, Ariel Ureta, Pamu Pomerada, Mary Joy Apostol, Via Antonio, Chamyto Aguedan, and Coney Reyes.

"Rewind" will hit cinemas nationwide starting December 25.