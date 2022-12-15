WATCH: SB19 performs despite downpour at CCP show

SB19 continues performing at the CCP despite heavy rains on Thursday. Twitter: @SB19Official

MANILA — Amid pouring rain, SB19 and other artists kept the show running at the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ (CCP) outdoor Christmas lighting show on Thursday night.

Billed “Binurda,” the show is a dazzling display of light effects, OPM music, and regional dances complementing “Paskong Pinoy” traditions.

Midway through the spectacle, the slight drizzle at the venue became heavy rains, with the crowd scampering for shelter.

The show went on nonetheless with SB19, along with the Bayanihan dancers, Nightingales, Male Ensemble of the Philippines, and other performers completing their production numbers.

Though drenched, the audience broke into wild applause at the program’s finale.

CCP head Margie Moran Floirendo also stood onstage under heavy rain in solidarity with the performers who literally proved anew the adage that the show must go on, no matter what.

“Binurda” ushers in the annual CCP light and sound show where a part of main building facade is transformed into a symbolic pina-jusi textile with the intricate embroidery and needlework showing Sampaguita details.