Star Magic donates P275,000 to home for elderly

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's talent agency Star Magic not only marked Christmas with a celebration of its stars, it also reached out to a home care facility for elderly.

The Star Magical Christmas event held last November collected a total of P275,300 from celebrities and staff. The amount was later donated to Anawim Lay Missions Foundation.

Anawim, which was founded by Bro. Bo Sanchez, is a small facility for poor and abandoned elderly. It is situated in Rizal.

"The generous hearts and helping hands of the Star Magic family reach out to the Anawim Lay Missions Foundation to further spread the love, light, and joy this Christmas season," the caption stated.

Anawim appreciated the gestures of Star Magic, noting that aside from the pledges, a visit also warms the abandoned elderly.

"Isang malaking bagay po ito para mapa-feel natin sa mga elderly yung love lalo na ngayong Christmas," Anawim center administrator Arsenia Binohi said.

The thanksgiving event was held to celebrate the holiday season at the Sheraton Manila Hotel in Pasay City.

It was a reunion for the more than 100 artists of the talent arm of ABS-CBN since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The event also awarded loyal Kapamilya stars that have stayed with Star Magic for more than 25 years such as Dimples Romana, Nikki Valdez, Shaina Magdayao, and Angelica Panganiban.

RELATED VIDEO