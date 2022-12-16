‘In My Mother’s Skin’ will make its world premiere in the US at the Sundance Film Festival. Epic Media

The Philippines’ “In My Mother’s Skin,” a World War II-set dark fantasy from writer-director Kenneth Dagatan, will premiere at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival in the US in January.

The film will be the lone non-English language entry in the Midnight section of the festival, according to local producer Epic Media.

Midnight, as described by Sundance, is a section that includes “horror and comedy to works that defy genre classification.”

As a Sundance selection, “In My Mother’s Skin” will make its world premiere on January 20 in Park City’s Egyptian Theatre and January 21 in Salt Lake City’s Broadway Centre Cinema.

A Philippines-Singapore-Taiwan co-production, “In My Mother’s Skin” is described as “a fusion of physical body horror, suffocating tone and psychological trauma.”

“It is about hope that we will overcome physical and supernatural forces through human compassion,” Epic Media said.

Stranded in the Philippines during World War II, a young girl (Felicity Kyle Napuli) “finds that her duty to protect her dying mother is complicated by her misplaced trust in a beguiling, flesh-eating fairy,” portrayed by Jasmine Curtis-Smith.

Related video: