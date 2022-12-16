Noah Centineo on leading 'The Recruit'

Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks Netflix "The Recruit"

Noah Centineo started acting at a young age, but his breakout role didn't happen until he starred with Lana Condor in the hugely successful rom-com film series 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before'.

In his latest Netflix series 'The Recruit,' he plays Owen Hendricks, a young CIA lawyer who uncovers a big case on his first week at work.

Centineo shows his range in the series and excels in witty, dramatic, and action-packed scenes. The first episodes were directed by 'The Bourne Identity' filmmaker Doug Liman.

Centineo also executive produced the series and said it meant a lot to him to be leading a show like this.

"I started when I was eight. I've been doing this for 18 years, I think, and it's pretty crazy to think that at eight-year-old to something like this," the actor said. "Because it's really not about leading something, it's not about that, but to think that I went from really just trying my very best, to hundreds of rejections to just get a single line on a show, to being on a show that I can call my own, amongst some amazing, amazing other people, it's just really like it's cool, and it keeps you hungry."

The actor also debuted as a superhero earlier this year, playing Atom Smasher in the Warner Bros. movie 'Black Adam'.

His 'The Recruit co-star' Fivel Stewart was delighted to get a chance to work with Centineo, her longtime friend. The actress, who also starred in the horror film 'Umma' earlier this year, said she relates with Centineo's joy in getting more opportunities after many years of working for a break in the industry.

"A few days ago, I had a moment of just recognition of where I was, what I had to go through to become who I am today, and I just feel overwhelmingly proud," Stewart said.

Meanwhile, the show's other female lead, Laura Haddock, plays the highly skilled and dangerous CIA asset Max Meladze who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime.

"So much fun. I love playing nice; I love living with her for the time that I lived with her. She's just so unlike me, and it was a pleasure to step into those shoes and kind of, being her mindset for a minute, make the decisions that she was making," Haddock shared.

The show, created by Alexi Hawley, also stars veteran actor Vondie Curtis Hall, Byron Mann, Aarti Mann, and Colton Dunn. Its first season starts streaming on Netflix on December 16.