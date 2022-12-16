MANILA -- Actress Meryll Soriano celebrated her 40th birthday at a beach in Bohol with her children and partner, actor Joem Bascon.

Soriano uploaded snaps and videos of their celebration through her social media posts.

"Grateful to have spent a beautiful birthday vacation with the fambam in Bohol. I truly enjoyed our time doing nothing and being present with each other. What an amazing way to end a chapter in my life with peace and quiet of the sea and the sand on my feet," Soriano wrote in one of her posts.

Soriano and Bascon were first rumored to be together in 2020 after they were spotted together on New Year’s Eve.

The following year, the couple surprised the public with their newborn son, a confirmation of their rekindled romance after a decade since parting ways.

In Soriano's vlog uploaded last June, Bascon said their wedding will happen "in time."

“Kapag okay na ang lahat. At saka isa rin 'yun, eh, kapag pinlano mo, hindi naman nangyayari. Minsan nangyayari na lang,” Bascon said.

