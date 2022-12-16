MANILA -- iWantTFC is streaming for free 12 films from University of Santo Tomas' (UST) Sine Reel, the longest-running student film festival in the country.

The unique and inspiring stories are now available for viewers around the world to enjoy as iWantTFC exclusively offers free streaming of movies from Sine Reel.

iWantTFC is the official media partner of Sine Reel 2022, which features the works of independent film production houses run by the seniors of the Communication Arts Students’ Association.

Viewers can stream “Room 305,” where two introverted female roommates get caught in a baffling situation when one of them suddenly disappears, while “So, Ano Nga?” explores how three graduating students must set aside their differences to produce their dream short film.

The hard-fought journey of making ends meet is highlighted in “Birthday Ko, Birthday Ng Lahat,” where a simple birthday party turns into mayhem after a young girl gets bashed by her estranged family; and “Limpak,” where a young girl’s morals are tested after she finds an unattended bag filled to the brim with money.

In “Pintas,” a gay son struggles to live by his parents’ expectations as he secretly takes up drag performances at night. Meanwhile, in “The Sis Defense,” two sisters’ petty argument turns into a full-blown ‘thesis defense’ as they attempt to prove who the legitimate winner is between them after they both win a major raffle. In “Mirage,” an unusual friendship turns into a tormenting one when two girl friends get hounded by rumors about a supposed secret.

“Kunig” follows the life of a nursing graduate who mysteriously starts befriending a painting, “Pabili Po” highlights the struggles of a young boy who is forced to learn the ins and outs of stealing in order to provide for his family, while “One Last Shot” is about a group of friends and their last hangout before graduation that could change their lives forever.

“6 P.M.” tells the story of how a young boy discovers that he wants to be a girl with the help of his yaya, while “N/A,” which is set on the busy streets of Manila, tackles the unfiltered reality of the urban poor.

The films are now available and free to stream on the iWantTFC app (iOs and Android) and website (iwanttfc.com).

