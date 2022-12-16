Gary Valenciano assures fans he's 'getting much better'

MANILA --- Veteran singer Gary Valenciano assured that he is now feeling better after some of his fans were alarmed over his tweet asking for God's "miraculous touch."

On December 14, Valenciano tweeted: "Lord… I’m going to need your miraculous touch to get me through tonight and the next few nights to come. Help me not lose the sense and spirit of Christmas in the middle of all@these challenges. Kindly help in keeping me healthy at all times Lord. In Your name Jesus I pray. Amen."

Lord…I’m going to need your miraculous touch to get me through tonight and the next few nights to come. Help me not lose the sense and spirit of Christmas in the middle of all@these challenges. Kindly help in keeping me healthy at all times Lord. In Your name Jesus I pray🙏🏼Amen. — GARY VALENCIANO (@GaryValenciano1) December 14, 2022

After his cryptic tweet, Valenciano took to the microblogging site to share that he is "getting much better."

"Hi everyone. Looks like my last tweet caused many to panic. My apologies. Thanks for your genuine concern. I’m on my way to getting much better, friends. We all hit moments when our bodies just need to rest and I know that’s what I need. I love you all. Thanks again. I’m OK," Valenciano shared.

Hi everyone. Looks like my last tweet caused many to panic🫣My apologies✌🏼Thanks for your genuine concern🙏🏼I’m on my way to getting much better friends👍🏼We all hit moments when our bodies just need to rest and i know that’s what I need. I love you all. Thanks again. I’m OK😊❤️ — GARY VALENCIANO (@GaryValenciano1) December 15, 2022



Valenciano, 58, has been living with diabetes since he was 14.

In May 2018, he underwent an emergency open heart surgery after his doctors discovered that his left anterior descending artery was blocked due to diabetes.

That same year, Valenciano also revealed that he had kidney cancer.

