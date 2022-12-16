Billy Crawford has this reaction to Vhong Navarro’s case

Photos from Billy Crawford and Vhong Navarro's Instagram accounts

MANILA – Despite working in different networks, Billy Crawford and Vhong Navarro appeared to be still in touch with each other.

This as Crawford confirmed in an interview with Ogie Diaz that he already texted Navarro after the court granted the “It’s Showtime!” host his bail plea.

According to Crawford, he joined Navarro’s supporters in celebrating his temporary release .

“Syempre naman, sino ba naman ang hindi matutuwa sa balitang ito, especially itong Paskong to’y dapat magkasama ang mga pamilya. Nag-text-an na kami ni Kuys,” he said.

“I’m just really happy sa kanya na, at least, makakasama niya 'yung anak niya, makakasama niya 'yung asawa niya, at magiging buo 'yung Pasko nila.”

Crawford is also hoping that the case will get resolved in a proper way, knowing that Navarro’s court battle is far from over.

The host declined to talk further about the rape case but reiterated that as a friend of Navarro, he is grateful for the recent development.

“Legal matters na ito, hindi tayo pwedeng makisawsaw lang. So, kung ako lang, natutuwa ako dahil sa kaibigan ko na nakabalik siya sa pamilya niya ngayong Pasko,” he added.

Navarro was seen recently joining some members of Streetboys in a reunion.

Navarro was with his “It’s Showtime” co-host Jhong Hilario, as well as Meynard Marcellano, Chris Cruz, Joey Andres, and Spencer Reyes.

“A very merry Christmas to all of you!” the ‘90s group said in its caption.

Navarro had been detained at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for two months and then for over two weeks at the Taguig City Jail before his petition to post bail was granted by a Taguig court early December.

