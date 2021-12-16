Competitors Victoria Ingram and Panky Trinidad react to the announcement of the December 15 winner of Tawag ng Tanghalan. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Once admittedly “full of anger,” Panky Trinidad now only has gratitude despite her early exit from Tawag ng Tanghalan on Wednesday, after “losing to really good one” who cut short her bid as defending champion.

Trinidad joined the “It’s Showtime” singing competition on Monday, in what she termed as a final attempt to stage her showbiz comeback, 15 years after she initially rose to popularity via ABS-CBN’s “Pinoy Dream Academy.”

The Cebu singer clinched the “golden mikropono” from then-defending champion Isay Olarte, and then managed to fend off her first challenger on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Trinidad tried to replicate her success. Challenger Victoria Ingram, however, ultimately won over the judges in the Face Off, making her the new defending champion.

Ingram was visibly shocked at the announcement, while Trinidad was seen all-smiles despite the loss, and even cheered on her competitor.

Winning five times would have secured Trinidad a slot in the quarterfinals; eight times, and she would have leaped to the semifinals.

Shortly after her exit, Trinidad expressed gratitude to her supporters, and shared her message for Ingram, through a Facebook post.

“Thank you guys so much for your support! I lost to a really good one today. We've become so close and I now truly consider her a good friend of mine. Laban, Victoria!” she wrote.

She then thanked Tawag ng Tanghalan for “one of the most memorable experiences of my life.”

“And to ABS-CBN for allowing me this chance to perform on your stage once again! Forever grateful for this opportunity. Until we see each other again!” she said.

Trinidad, who admitted on “It’s Showtime” that she had feared returning to the limelight, waxed sentimental on Thursday, declaring, “My life is about to change.”