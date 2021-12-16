‘It’s Showtime’ hosts conduct their own nomination process, inspired by ‘Pinoy Big Brother,’ resulting in two of them being tasked with additional work for the day. ABS-CBN

MANILA — A television and now-digital favorite for 16 years now, “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) has spawned countless pop culture references, including its distinctive nomination process which puts a housemate in danger of eviction.

In recent weeks, thanks to the ongoing celebrity edition, the nomination process has become an enduring meme on social media, with fictional characters depicted as nominating each other for various reasons.

Joined by newly evicted “PBB” housemates on Wednesday for the “Madlang Pi-Poll” segment, “It’s Showtime” hosts imagined how their own nomination process would unfold.

While typically “PBB” nominations are done in the confession room and confidential, in rare instances, Big Brother tasks his housemates to nominate each other face to face, as seen this week. That’s how Vice Ganda also wanted to carry out the nomination process on “It’s Showtime,” with the hosts assigning two points and one point to each other.

The result: a riotous episode that involved dancing, “physical hosting,” spontaneous switching of hosting roles, and “grievances” being aired.

Ryan Bang, for instance, complained that Jackie Gonzaga would take too long in the makeup chair, causing him to have less time with the makeup artist for his turn.

“One point kay Jackie, kasi tuwing umaga, hindi umaabot sa akin ‘yung makeup artist! Napakatagal niya mag-makeup!” Bang said.

Ion Perez, meanwhile, assigned two points to his real-life partner Vice Ganda, because the comedian, he said, always causes unnecessary noise inside the studio while the program is ongoing.

“Kay Meme, two points, dahil nadadamay lahat ng mga tahimik dito!” he said.

In this case, however, the nomination process didn’t result in anyone’s eviction; rather, additional work for the day’s episode.

Getting the most number of points, Ogie Alcasid and Vhong Navarro were given the consequence of taking over Amy Perez’s hosting duties for “Madlang Pi-Poll.”

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC.