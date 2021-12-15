Watch more on iWantTFC

Star Cinema on Wednesday released the official full trailer of the upcoming movie of Kaori Oinuma and Jeremiah Lisbo “Love At First Stream”, highlighting friendship, romance, and video streaming.

The two-minute trailer gave more colors to the characters portrayed by Oinuma and Lisbo along with Anthony Jennings and Daniela Stranner.

Also included in the full trailer was the teaser dropped last week that had a touch to its director’s modern classic film “One More Chance.”

The Cathy Garcia-Molina-helmed movie includes a scene wherein the characters portrayed by Oinuma and Lisbo, Megumi and Gino, make a reference to the 2007 movie.

Noticing that Gino is removing the skin from his fried chicken, because it’s “unhealthy,” Megumi tells him, “Popoy ka pala.”

“Basha, is that you?” he responds.

The teaser also shows the blooming romance between Stranner and Jennings’ characters, Vilma and Tupe, who make a deal to vlog together after a video of them goes viral.

A Star Cinema and Kumu co-production, “Love At First Stream” will premiere Christmas Day alongside other MMFF 2021 entries.

The film features an original soundtrack from P-pop supergroup SB19 titled “No Stopping You.”