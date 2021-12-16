MANILA -- Sharon Cuneta turned to social media on Thursday to share her birthday message for her daughter Frankie, who turned 21.

On Instagram, the Kapamilya actress recalled that, at 21, she already had her firstborn KC and was working hard as a single mom.

"At 21, Baba, I had already married, had had Ate Tina, and come out of my first marriage. I was a working single mom whose whole world revolved around your sister, working hard more often than I would’ve wanted to, to give Ate the best in life. She was my world, and I was hers," Cuneta said.

"Now you are the age I was then, and I cannot believe how very swiftly time flew. In my eyes, you will always be my baby who was born a 'manang' -- already too mature for her age, even with those innocent, big, black, saucer-like eyes. But truth is, though I miss your little self, I wouldn’t trade the woman you have become for anything. You are so precious to me, and that I am precious to you means the world to me," Cuneta said.

"Thank you for being my book-reader over our hours-long FaceTime sessions, my 'What’s up, Baba? Problem?' 'No Mama - I just missed you!' baby. My 'Thank you po for taking such good care of my Mama' girl whenever I introduced someone from my TV show set to you. Thank you for telling me everything -- it has made me respect you all the more, knowing that I have your full trust that I cannot help but be most trustworthy -- and worthy of giving you the best pieces of advice from my life’s experiences. Thank you for loving me the way you do -- at once a best friend, a listening and obedient daughter, even an adviser when sometimes the tables seem to turn and Mama turns to you for advice," Cuneta continued.

"Baba, thank you for living your life the way you do. I am so very proud of you, your talents, your gifts, and most of all your heart. I love you from the very depths of mine and I will continue to until my last breath, no matter if you make huge mistakes or whatnot. I will never leave you even if the world does. You are my Baba, my love, my friend, my baby. I feel so privileged to have been chosen by God to be your mother. Happy 21st, my adult beautiful, talented, good hearted daughter! I wish you good health and only happiness, no matter how it comes your way! You are, quite simply, my pride, joy, and treasure. May God give you all the desires of your ever so deserving heart! "

Born Simone Francesca Emmanuelle Cuneta Pangilinan, Frankie is one of Cuneta's three children with Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan. She has an older daughter, KC Concepcion, from her previous marriage to actor Gabby Concepcion.

Related video: