Regine Velasquez appeals to fans to respect son’s privacy

Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez. Courtesy of Metro.Style

MANILA — Regine Velasquez on Wednesday appealed to her fans to respect the privacy of her son with her husband and fellow OPM pillar Ogie Alcasid.

On Instagram, Velasquez expressed her dismay with accounts being made under her son Nate’s name on social media platforms.

She shared in particular a screenshot of a TikTok account using Nate’s nickname as well as her known term of endearment for him, as a username.

“I guess hindi ako masyadong comfortable sa mga gumagawa ng accounts para sa kanya. Hindi naman siya artista kaya hindi ko talaga maatim itong mga accounts na ito. Sorry but I’m just trying to protect my son. So please, please if you guys don’t mind, stop na,” she wrote.

Velasquez said she has already reported accounts using her son’s name and images, and requested her followers to do the same.

“If you guys noticed I hardly post his pictures na kasi nga bininigyan na namin siya ng privacy,” she explained.

Nate turned 10 in November.

On Twitter, Velasquez elaborated on her frustration with her child’s name being used for fan-made accounts across social media channels.

Ang hindi ko gusto kasi yung ginagamit name nya. Why because for the longest time hindi ko magit yung sarili kong pangalan dahil ginamit nyo na. I just don’t want him to experience that. I also don’t want people exploiting MY pix of him. 😢 you guys are breaking 💔💔💔 — regine alcasid (@reginevalcasid) December 15, 2021

“Ang hindi ko gusto kasi 'yung ginagamit name niya. Why? Because for the longest time hindi ko [magamit] ‘yung sarili kong pangalan dahil ginamit niyo na. I just don’t want him to experience that. I also don’t want people exploiting my [photos] of him. You guys are breaking [my heart,” she said.

The hitmaker also addressed those who questioned Nate having a YouTube channel of his own, in light of her request for privacy.

“The point is that account is his. He asked us if [he] can have one, plus we have a group of people producing them. Most of all it’s with our supervision. That’s his, not someone using his name and stealing my pictures,” she said.