Primetime series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” took a trip down memory lane to open up about the past romance between Aurora, portrayed by Sharon Cuneta, and Oscar (Rowell Santiago) in its Wednesday episode.

Aurora was reduced to tears as she watched the fake Oscar endorse Lily (Lorna Tolentino) for presidency, lamenting how he did not fight for their love years ago.

“Sinungaling ka Oscar. Sinabi mo ipaglalaban mo ang pag-ibig natin pero anong ginawa mo? Hindi mo ko hinanap. Madali kang nakalimot,” she said while weeping.

The episode then shifted to how their relationship blossomed in the past with a flashback showing Aurora and Oscar going on a date while riding a raft with a picture-perfect falls as a backdrop.

It was during those intimate dates where the couple professed their love to one another and Oscar made a promise to join Aurora when she goes abroad anew.

On one occasion, Oscar talked about their possible marriage and settling down in Manila while he pursues his dream to become a lawyer.

Aurora, who seemed to be bothered, told him that her father, Don Ignacio (Tommy Abuel) will not approve their plan to get married.

Oscar responded: “Wag mo itong kakalimutan, ipaglalaban ko ang pag-iibigan nating dalawa.”

Cuneta, who is now married to Senator Kiko Pangilinan, and Santiago are reuniting onscreen when the veteran actress joined the cast of “Ang Probinsyano.”

The Megastar had a previous relationship with Santiago, whom she considered as her “TOTGA” or “the one that got away.”

“Ang Probinsyano” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.

