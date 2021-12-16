LOOK: Evicted celebrity housemates gather outside ‘PBB’ house

MANILA — The evicted housemates of “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) so far appear to have retained their friendship outside the famous yellow house.

On Thursday, six of them gathered at “PBB’s” doorstep, as seen in photos shared by comedian TJ Valderrama and actor Albie Casiño.

Joining them in the group selfie were former DJ Karen Bordador, Kumu streamer Benedix Ramos, actress Shanaia Gomez, and MMA fighter John Adajar.

Unable to join them were singer-actor Kyle Echarri and actress Chie Filomeno.

They, however, got to reunite with Ramos, Bordador, and Gomez the day prior, when the latter three appeared on “It’s Showtime” as guest contestants.

The five of them posed together inside the ABS-CBN studios, in a photo shared by Ramos through Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

Ramos and Gomez are the latest housemates to return to the “outside world,” following the double-eviction episode last Saturday, December 11.

Instagram: @benedixramos

This coming Saturday, December 18, two more housemates among the six nominees will be evicted.

The nominees this week are: Alexa Ilacad, Brenda Mage, KD Estrada, Eian Rances, Anji Salvacion, and Jordan Andrews.

Daisy “Madam Inutz” Lopez, Samantha Bernardo, and Alyssa Valdez are safe from elimination.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.

