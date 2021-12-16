MANILA -- "Team Real" is coming back as ABS-CBN’s much beloved series “On The Wings of Love” (OTWOL) will soon become available on Netflix.

The series starring James Reid and Nadine Lustre will be on the streaming platform beginning January 24, according to the "New on Netflix" newsletter for January 2022.

The launching teleserye of Reid and Lustre, "OTWOL" follows the story of Clark and Leah, who agree to marry in order to legally stay in the United States for their careers.

It originally had a six-month run on ABS-CBN which concluded in February 2016.

"OTWOL" also had a free TV comeback in March last year as ABS-CBN had to revamp its primetime programming since productions were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series, which also saw the beginning of Reid and Lustre’s real-life relationship, was directed by Antoinette Jadaone.