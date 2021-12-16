Charlie Puth tests positive for COVID-19

American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a post on Twitter on Thursday afternoon (Manila time), the “One Call Away” hitmaker said he thinks he has survived the worst part of the illness.

“Hey everyone. I tested positive for COVID this morning. I’m not feeling amazing but I think the worst is behind me,” he wrote.

“I write you this update, feeling like complete ass, in hopes that you will be safe and careful this holiday season. Love you and I’ll speak to you very soon,” he added.

Puth has been to the Philippines twice when he staged concerts in 2015 and 2016.

He was supposed to come to Manila again and stage a show at the Mall of Asia Arena in 2018 but the concert did not push through “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Puth is popular for his hits including “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” “One Call Away,” “Attention” and “Some Type of Love.”