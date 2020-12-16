Talents of Star Magic, Rise Artists Studio to hold fundraising concert

MANILA -- Talents of Star Magic and Rise Artists Studio will join forces this December 20 for a digital fundraising concert.

Billed as "KTnX: Ang Babait Ninyo: The KTX Fundraising Christmas Special," the event is "a celebration of the triumph of the Filipino spirit through everything that we have been through this 2020, and a declaration that the coming year will be a better one."

The show will feature Kapamilya artists like Kira Balinger, Melai Cantiveros, Alexa Ilacad, Gillian Vicencio, Belle Mariano, Charlie Dizon, Denise Laurel, Vina Morales, Jolina Magdangal, and Robi Domingo.

Also part of the fundraiser are Jed Madela, Nyoy Volante, Nikki Gil, Donny Pangilinan, Sue Ramirez, Vivoree, Patrick Quiroz, and Erik Santos.

The popular love teams of Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber, Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, and Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla will also be present at the digital event.

Proceeds from "KTnX: Ang Babait Ninyo" will go to ABS-CBN Sagip Kapamilya's "Tulong-Tulong sa Pag-Ahon."

Related video: