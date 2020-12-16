Sharon Cuneta shares birthday message for daughter Frankie

MANILA -- Sharon Cuneta still could not believe that her daughter, Frankie Pangilinan, is now 20 years old.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the country's "Megastar" shared a photo collage showing her with her second daughter.

Referring to Frankie as "one of God's most precious gifts whom I will be eternally grateful for," Cuneta hoped that the young singer will get "everything your heart desires" on her special day.

"I cannot... Twenty already?! I love you so much, my Baba. I thank God for your love and constant presence in my life without even any horror stories when you were in your teens. Thank you for being so good to me," she said.

"Sana you never change, except for the better. Thank you, my Kakie, for being such a good, loving, and understanding Ate to Yellie and Gugie, for being a good example to them. And most of all, for loving me the way you do, and making me feel like I am the best mother in the world in spite of my imperfections," she added.

Frankie is one of Cuneta's three children with opposition senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan. She has an older daughter, actress KC Concepcion, from her previous marriage.

Last June, Cuneta expressed support for Frankie amid an online movement, #HijaAko, that the young singer initiated against rape culture in the Philippines.

