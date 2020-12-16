Moira, Ben&Ben to lead virtual New Year countdown

Moira Dela Torre (left) and Ben&Ben. Photos from @moirarachelle and @benandbenmusic on Instagram

MANILA - In a rare moment, 28 local and international artists from various record labels will get together for a mega concert to welcome the new year.

Billed "BYE2020," the show will feature the virtual performances of Moira Dela Torre, Darren Espanto, Ben&Ben, SB19, Itchyworms, Elha Nympha, Maximillian, Peach Tree Rascals, and others.

Targeted to run for a continuous six hours, the virtual event will be streamed live on multiple platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and more on December 31 from 7 p.m. onwards.

Sky Cable (channel 955 HD and 155 SD) will also carry "BYE2020" which will also showcase the talents of Kean Cipriano, Matthaios, Leanne & Naara, Tate Mcrae, Glaiza de Castro, Lala Vinzon, Zack Tabudlo, Keiko Necessario, Fern., Autotelic, Sud, Miguel Odron, VVS Collective, Ace Banzuelo, Paolo Sandejas, Earl Generao, FANA, TALA, J-Nine and Dia Mate. Tickets can be obtained at ticket2me.net.



In a joint statement released to ABS-CBN News on Wednesday, MCA Music, Star Music, Sony Music Philippines, Warner Music Philippines, O/C Records, Universal Records, and Midas Records thanked the artists and their teams for supporting the "once in a lifetime" event.

"We are sincerely grateful to the artists who did not hesitate to participate in this once a in lifetime collaboration between labels. They were more than happy to be part of creating an unforgettable experience for the Filipinos and for everyone around the world. They all believe it is important to send out messages of hope through their music and that we will all fight to create a better 2021," they stated.

"So it truly is a 'BYE2020' and here's to a stronger 2021. Fortunately for us, technology has allowed us to reimagine what we can do for music entertainment and live events," they added.



To be hosted by Ai dela Cruz, Anton Fausto, and Sam Alveron, "BYE2020" will also recognize musical achievements through the Best of the Year Awards.

Digital platforms will also highlight a special segment dedicated to awarding the finest local creators for their achievements in online content and entertainment.

