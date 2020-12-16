How 6 Hollywood celebrity families celebrate the holidays

When it comes to the holidays, you can expect celebrities to go all out. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, as the song goes, and A-listers have the means to celebrate it in the most extravagant and expensive ways.

Just like normal people though, they also have their own annual traditions to follow – some of them you might have also been doing at home with your family.

With Christmas just around the corner, let’s find out how some of Hollywood’s well-known clans plan to celebrate.

The Kardashian-Jenners throw a backyard party

Known for hosting the biggest birthday bashes, this reality show clan also lives up to expectations during the holidays. The Kardashian-Jenners’ matriarch, Kris, leads the family in hosting their “Krismas” party on Christmas Eve. The star-studded event is usually held at her Calabasas home but her famous daughters have begun to take turns as hosts. On Christmas mornings, they open their gifts for one another at Kourtney’s crib.

The Jolie-Pitt family opens their stockings from Santa

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie might have gone their separate ways in 2016 but that doesn’t mean that their six kids – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt.do not partake in the holiday cheer with each of their parents.

The Hollywood actress has started a tradition where they open stockings at the crack of dawn as well as buy presents together for other children in need. Meanwhile, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star has Christmas Eve dinner with his brood followed by a low-key gift exchange.

The Hadids write Christmas letters to each other

How do this famous family of models join the festivities? By cooking and baking their own food at their farmhouse. Sisters Gigi and Bella usually take over the kitchen and make their own pies and cupcakes. They then join mum Yolanda and brother Anwar in building gingerbread houses. A tradition that always brings the Hadids to tears, though, is writing personal notes. Reading these thoughtful letters together on Christmas morning only makes them cry more.

The Smiths wear matching pyjamas and ugly jumpers

Will Smith’s wife Jada makes sure that every member of their family gets into the Christmas spirit by slipping on “ugly” festive jumpers. As it is the talk show host’s favourite holiday, Will and their kids have no choice but to share in her unabashed joy – and do as demanded. Jaden and Willow’s mum also makes them wear festive matching pyjamas.

The Teigen-Legend household orders McDonald’s

Model Chrissy Teigen has earned a reputation for delectable recipes and bestselling cookbooks. Which is why it comes as a surprise that she and husband John Legend eat fast-food on Christmas Eve as a family late-night snack. The award-winning singer has also carried on his original family’s tradition of gathering around the piano at their Beverley Hills home and singing Christmas carols.

The Beckhams do the holiday in style

Once upon a time, David Beckham’s Christmases with his parents and sister consisted of Christmas pyjamas and a bucket of KFC chicken. Now that the former footballer has many millions to spare, he has come up with new traditions for his own family. They celebrate the holidays at home, surrounded by Victoria’s minimalist Christmas decorations. They also usually take a trip to the Christmas-themed park, Lapland.