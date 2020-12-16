Home  >  Entertainment

Alex Gonzaga has funny reaction to those who assume she's pregnant

ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Alex Gonzaga took to social media on Tuesday to address assumptions from some of her colleagues that she is pregnant. 

In a Twitter post, the actress and vlogger joked that she is expecting a food baby, not a real child.

She went on to say in jest that she needs to go to the toilet to "give birth."

"Kapag kino-congratulate ka na ng katrabaho mo dahil akala nila buntis ka... Ghorl, kailangan ko na talaga pumoops! Dalang ta* po, hindi dalang tao," she said.

It was last January when Gonzaga revealed her engagement to young politician Mikee Morada.

The couple recently celebrated their fourth anniversary. In a previous vlog, Gonzaga admitted that COVID-19 has delayed her life plans, including her wedding. 

In another vlog, she gave a glimpse of her future house with Morada. 

