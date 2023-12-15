‘No looking back’: Kathryn Bernardo shares life update

MANILA -- Actress Kathryn Bernardo shared several photos of what she has been up to, weeks after she and Daniel Padilla confirmed their breakup.

On Friday, Bernardo uploaded random photos of “little things that have been making me smile.”

Included in the set are photos of rainbows, the sea, as well as snaps of Bernardo while seemingly on a trip with friends.

“No looking back, only moving forward,” Bernardo also wrote in the caption.

Bernardo’s update came hours after fans noticed that Daniel Padilla has removed his breakup statement on social media.

The former couple was also spotted together during the 2023 Asia Artist Award on Thursday, where they took home the AAA Fabulous Award.

Last Wednesday, the former couple felt the love and support of their fans as they shared stage and sang the "Friends" theme "I'll Be There for You" at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

Their performance is part of the ABS-CBN Christmas Special, which will be aired this coming weekend.

Bernardo and Padilla separately took to Instagram to announce that they have ended their 11-year relationship last November 30.

RELATED VIDEO