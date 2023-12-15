Courtesy: Star Music



MANILA — P-pop acts BGYO, BINI, and Maymay Entrata deliver a more upbeat take on the Kapamilya 2023 Christmas ID tune “Pasko ang Pinakamagandang Kwento” as part of an extended version released by ABS-CBN Star Music on Friday.

The three acts take turns on the P-pop-inspired portion which uses the same lyrics as the original chorus.

Singer Fana also added vocals to the portion.

FIRST LOOK: BGYO records a P-pop take on the #ABSCBNChristmasSID2023 song “Pasko ang Pinakamagandang Kwento” as part of an extended version sung by Star Music artists. | via @anjo_bagaoisan



(📸: Star Music) pic.twitter.com/E0Ul5kSaQY — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 15, 2023

FIRST LOOK: The BINI girls also sing the upbeat version of “Pasko ang Pinakamagandang Kwento” for the Star Music extended version.



More than 40 Kapamilya musical acts who did not sing in the #ABSCBNChristmasSID2023 join this new recording. |@anjo_bagaoisan



(📸: Star… pic.twitter.com/k7EQTNA94Y — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 15, 2023

The extended version -- which features the original singers and nearly 40 other ABS-CBN Music solo artists and groups -- still heavily revolves around the main song that premiered last December 1.

But the bop sung to by the P-pop stars is not actually a remix of the current Christmas ID.

FIRST LOOK: Maymay Entrata adds vocals to the 2023 Christmas ID extended cut to be released Friday—which will still include the slower official tune.



Composers Jonathan Manalo & Kiko Salazar said the added P-pop-inspired portion was their original arrangement for the song. |… pic.twitter.com/Kn8ELnJ75G — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 15, 2023

Music producers Jonathan Manalo and Kiko Salazar, the song’s co-composers, said this was their first concept for the yearly anticipated tune.

The duo initially wanted a happy arrangement to the lyrics penned by Robert Labayen and Lawrence Arvin Sibug.

Yet despite the demo being an earworm, Manalo and Salazar said it was met with mixed reactions.

“Sabi ng management gusto namin ng heartwarming na mas, medyo iiyak... Maiiyak ka, mae-emo ka, pero at the same time hindi naman ganoon ka-depressing. Inspiring-emotional,” Manalo said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

At the end of the approval process that involved ABS-CBN top bosses, the music underwent two major changes and around six revisions to the final approved arrangement.

The version that ultimately came out was more ballad melody-wise, but with a poppish beat mixed with more traditional Christmas tunes.

Still, the first demo found new life as ABS-CBN Music -- where Manalo is creative director -- produced an extended version with its other artists.

They found the vibe and beat apt for the P-pop stars.

"Mas kailangan nila 'yung pop and -- meron nga pala tayong pop -- so 'yon I think pasok na natin 'yung pop version para hindi naman masayang ‘yong original,” Manalo said.

Salazar, who produced an ABS-CBN Christmas ID song for the first time this year, said they were amazed the original version still gelled with the official one fell into place.

“Kahit magkaiba ‘yong chords... parang nakatahi talaga siya na ito 'yung magiging flow this year,” he said.

"Excited kaming marinig ng tao ‘yong original concept namin… Kasi 'yon 'yong concept na talagang naka-LSS sa amin.”

Other ABS-CBN Music singers in the extended version are Angela Ken, Bryan Chong, Gello Marquez, Jason Dy, Jeremy G, JM Yosures, Kakai Bautista, LA Santos, Reiven Umali, and Vivoree.

Also among the vocalists are: Allen & Elle, Ann Rain, Benedix, Carlo Bautista, Cesca, Chloe Redondo, Cool Cat Ash, Dani Zam, Derick, Drei Sugay, Gail Banawis, Jace Roque, Janah Zaplan, Jel-Rey, Kanishia, Kyle Perry, Lizzie Aguinaldo, Lucas Garcia, Maki, Misha De Leon, Prince Keino, Recio, SAB, Shanaia, Trisha Denise, Viñas, and 1621BC.

ABS-CBN Music also released an extended version of the 2022 Christmas ID song “Tayo ang Ligaya ng Isa’t Isa” with its artists.

RELATED STORY: