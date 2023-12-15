LOOK: Coco Martin marks 19th death anniversary of FPJ

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Coco Martin visited to the tomb of Fernando Poe Jr. in North Cemetery to mark his 19th death anniversary.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Martin shared a snap pf him paying his respects to Poe.

FPJ died on December 14, 2004 after suffering from cerebral thrombosis. He was 65.

"Sa aking idolo at inspirasyon, ang nag-iisang Da King, mananatiling buhay ang lahat ng iyong obra sa puso’t isipan ng bawat Pilipino! Maraming maraming salamat sa iyong pamana, alaala at gabay," Martin captioned his post.

Last year, before he started work on "FPJ's Batang Quiapo," Martin along with the other cast members of the series also visited the tomb of Poe.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" also stars Lovi Poe, the daughter of FPJ.



"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC