Karla Estrada, Min Bernardo thank KathNiel fans anew

MANILA -- Min Bernardo, the mother of Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo, expressed her gratitude to all the fans of her daughter and former boyfriend Daniel Padilla.

On Twitter, Mrs. Bernardo once again addressed her message to KathNiel fans after they showed their love to the former couple at the 2023 ABS-CBN Christmas Special last December 13 at the Araneta Coliseum.

The ABS-CBN Christmas Special will air this coming weekend.

Sa lahat po ng Kathryn and Daniel FCs and their solids FCs sobra sobra po kaming nagpapasalamat sa time, effort and pagmamahal na ibinigay nyo sa KathNiel . Sana still nandyan pa kayo no matter what🥹🥰 — min bernardo (@min_bernardo) December 13, 2023

"Sa lahat po ng Kathryn and Daniel FCs and their solids FCs sobra sobra po kaming nagpapasalamat sa time, effort and pagmamahal na ibinigay nyo sa KathNiel. Sana still nandyan pa kayo no matter what," Mrs. Bernardo tweeted.

Meanwhile, Padilla's mother, actress Karla Estrada, also shared a clip of her son and Bernardo's number from the 2023 ABS-CBN Christmas special.

In one of her Instagram Stories, Estrada also thanked KathNiel fans for their love and support.

"Congratulations KathNiel! Thank you to all the supporters of Kathryn and Daniel! Hanggang sa muli," Estrada captioned her post.

Bernardo and Padilla also won the AAA FABULOUS AWARD at the Asia Artist Awards 2023 on Thursday.

Bernardo and Padilla announced that they have ended their 11-year relationship last November 30.

