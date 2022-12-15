Why Eraserheads agreed to do a reunion concert

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – The highly-anticipated Eraserheads reunion concert is just a few days, roughly three years since it was really first conceptualized.

Speaking to Karen Davila for ANC’s “Headstart” on Thursday, members Ely Buendia, Buddy Zabala, Marcus Adoro and Raymund Marasigan opened up on why they finally agreed to a reunion concert after years of clamor from the public.

“Personally speaking, I said yes out of morbid curiosity. I just wanted to see how it will turn out, how we would collaborate on this, how the band would conceptualize the show, stuff like that, artistic stuff,” Buendia said.

For Marasigan, it has a lot to do with perfect timing for all of them.

“Usually in a given year, everybody has projects that they are busy with. I think coming out of lockdowns, everybody had extra free time. That was one of the main things,” he said.

Zabala, for his part, said concert producer Francis Lumen was a great factor.

“He asked very nicely and we all answered. To be truthful, I believe there’s always the demand and interest for Eraserheads performing. It just so happens that this year, after lockdown, people want to come out and people want to experience live shows again. Like Raymund said, it was perfect timing.”

As their concert approaches, Buendia said they are hoping that people would get what they have always expected from an Eraserheads reunion concert.

“Hopefully they will see what they came to see and much more. Of course we are aware of what people love about the Eraserheads even more so than 30 years ago than when we did our last album. Kasi that time parang hindi na tumutugma 'yung gusto ng banda sa gusto ng public,” he said.

Zabala added they would love for the audience to hear how they would perform their old songs given that musicians evolve through the years.

“We’ve grown older. We’ve changed the way we played. We hear things differently now. So I think people will enjoy how we perform the songs that they are very familiar with. It’s going to be a visual treat also,” he said.

Aptly titled “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” the concert will be held at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Paranaque City under the helm of Paolo Valenciano.

After the initial 50,000 tickets were sold out in October, organizers heeded calls by expanding the sections’ capacity to accommodate more concertgoers.

