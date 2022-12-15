Photo from Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA – Nope, it isn't “Christmas in our Hearts.”

Having been dubbed the “Father of Christmas Songs” in the country, music legend Jose Mari Chan has been a staple very yuletide season in the Philippines -- a country that has a long Christmas celebration.

At the age of 77, Chan has remained relevant in Philippine pop culture as even the young generation know his timeless music.

This year, the music icon is set to grace the ABS-CBN Christmas Special and was invited on Thursday by the Kapamilya network’s flagship newscast "TV Patrol" to perform.

Chan sang "A Perfect Christmas" and "Christmas In Our Hearts" on "TV Patrol."

Music icon Jose Mari Chan visits TV Patrol.



In this clip, he explains why he considers himself as a Kapamilya; reveals his favorite Christmas song of all time. pic.twitter.com/Dw0RfXuVOS — Karl Cedrick Basco (@cedrickkbasco) December 15, 2022

While he is expected to sing his songs every Christmas season, Chan told ABS-CBN News that his favorite song ever is “O Holy Night.’

“That to me is the most beautiful Christmas song ever written,” he revealed.

Among OPM songs, he recalled singing the original Cebuano version of “Ang Pasko Ay Sumapit” when he was still a kid.

“There's one called in Cebuano, later translated ‘Ang Pasko Ay Sumapit.’ I was still a little boy when I used to sing that,” he continued.

Chan is proud to call himself a Kapamilya, as he owes his biggest break on television to the network. It was in 1965 when he first hosted a show on TV called “Nineteeners.”

“I feel very close to ABS-CBN, especially since I am a Kapamilya. Firstly because in 1965 my first TV show that I hosted was with ABS-CBN. The show was called ‘Nineteeners.’ Very few people now remembered that show. That was my first break in television. And I feel like I am really part of the family,” said Chan, who is also a huge fan of "TV Patrol."

Chan announced that he will be performing on ABS-CBN’s Christmas special this weekend together with the newest love teams of the station.

“It was fun singing with the love teams. That was my first time. I was even asking them, 'who are your parents?’” he shared laughingly.

RELATED VIDEO