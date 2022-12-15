The South Korean series “The Glory” starring Song Hye-kyo and Lee Do-hyun will have its premiere on Netflix later this month.

The series from writer Kim Eun-sook and director An Gil-ho will drop on the streaming giant on December 30.

It features eight 60-minute episodes showcasing drama, revenge, bullying, childhood trauma and confrontation.

The story follows Dong-eun (Hye-kyo) who has painful memories from bullying and school violence.

Eighteen years later, her revenge begins by driving all the perpetrators and everyone around them to the brink of ruin.

Yeo-Jung (Do-Hyun) is another victim of a miserable tragedy.

Accidentally or intentionally, Dong-eun and Yeo-Jung get tangled and conspire the revenge together.

