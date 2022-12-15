Photo from Mariah Carey's Twitter account.

American pop diva Mariah Carey dethroned Taylor Swift in the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart with her holiday hit song.

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" is now in the top spot followed by holiday songs "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree", "Jingle Bell Rock", and "A Holly Jolly Christmas".

Carey thanked her fans for reaching yet another milestone this year.

"Such an amazing surprise and an early Christmas gift!!! Thank you so much!!! Can’t wait to see you tomorrow (today) at MSG and celebrate together!!!!" she said.

This week also saw new songs in the Top 10 by Metro Boomin like "Creepin'" with The Weeknd and 21 Savage along with "Superhero (Heroes & Villains) with Future and Chris Brown in the 5th and 8th spot, respectively.

Former top charter "Anti-Hero" settled in the 7th spot while "Last Christmas" (9th) and "Rich Flex" completed the Top 10 list.

Based on Billboard's report, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has 36.2 million streams, 29.9 million radio airplay audience impressions, and sold 6,000 downloads, in the US in the Dec. 2-8 tracking week, according to Luminate.

Carey has the record for the most No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 with 19.

She has 5 Grammy awards under her belt for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Song for "We Belong Together" and Best Contemporary R&B Album for "The Emancipation Of Mimi" along with Female Best Pop Vocal Performance for "Vision Of Love" and Best New Artist.

RELATED VIDEO: