LOOK: AC Bonifacio gets surprise birthday party

MANILA -- Kapamilya artist AC Bonifacio was treated to a birthday surprise when her loved ones organized a party for her. Bonifacio turned 20 on December 13.

On Instagram, Star Magic uploaded videos and snaps of the celebration, which was attended by friends in show business.

Spotted at the event were Enchong Dee, Darren Espanto, SAB, Angela Ken, BGYO's Nate and Andrea Brillantes.

On her social media post, Bonifacio thanked all those who were part of the surprise party.

"So this is 20. Thank you to everyone who greeted and made it sooo special! (and thank you for my yearly surprise HAHAH) my friends, family, loved ones and you guys! I love you all thank you for an amazing day," Bonifacio wrote on her Instagram page.

Bonifacio started her career in showbiz after joining ABS-CBN's dance competition "Dance Kids."

A Star Magic artist, she was part of this year's Star Magic US tour. She also starred in musical series "Lyric and Beat" with Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin.

Last year, Bonifacio was launched by Star Magic Records with her single “Fool No Mo.”

