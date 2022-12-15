Henry Cavill no longer returning as 'Superman'

MANILA -- Hollywood actor Henry Cavill will no longer be coming back as "Superman."

Cavill made the sad announcement to all his fans and followers through a social media post on Thursday morning (Manila time).

The cancelled return of Cavill at DC happened after his meeting with DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn.

"I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of guard is something that happens, I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes," Cavill wrote.

He then shared his message to all the fans and supporters of his superhero character, Superman.

"For those who have been by my side through the years.....we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember.... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards," Cavill added.

It was last October 24 when Cavill announced that he will be coming back as Superman.

Cavill was introduced as Superman in 2013 film "Man of Steel."

From the archives: