Forty-one performers became one step closer to becoming a Golden Globe award winner after the nominees were announced for the show's annual ceremony honoring the best in film and TV.

Michelle Yeoh picked up her first-ever Golden Globe nomination for her role as the time-traveling hero Evelyn Wang in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

"Jump into all these multiverses and be able to tap into many different skills and make her a superhero. So, yes, thank you. I've been waiting a long time for this. And thank you, Evelyn Wong," Yeoh shared.

Dolly de Leon made history as the first Filipina Golden Globe nominee in the Best Supporting Actress category for her critically acclaimed performance in 'Triangle of Sadness'.

In an earlier interview, the actress also paid tribute to her co-star Charlbi Dean who passed away unexpectedly last August.

"Nawalan ako ng kaibigan, si Charlbi Dean na napakahusay na artista dito sa pelikulang ito and breakout role niya 'to," de Leon said. "Kaya para sa kanya ito actually, ito’ng ginagawa naming ito dahil she deserves it, she deserves the honor. And hindi lang dahil mahusay siyang artista pero dahil kasi napakabuti niyang tao."

(I lost a friend: Charlbi Dean who was an excellent actress in this film, and this was her breakout role. So this is for her actually, what we are doing, because she deserves it. She deserves the honor. And it’s not only because she was a very good actress, but also because she was a very kind person.)

Actress Niecy Nash's debut as a nominee also means that she could become the first Black actress to win in the TV Limited Series category. She was nominated for her performance in Netflix's 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'.

Mexican actor Diego Calva, who stars in 'Babylon,' his first movie in Hollywood, scored a Best Actor nomination.

"That was my first day on a Hollywood set, and it was the first day of my character. So it was like, I remember at one moment going into the bathroom and watching myself in the mirror and saying like (whispers): this is really happening right now," Calva said.

Other first-timers in the Golden Globes for its TV and film categories include Sebastian Stan, Brendan Fraser, Aubrey Plaza, Rihanna, Zendaya, and Selena Gomez.

The 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be held on January 10, 2023 and will be hosted by Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael.