MANILA -- Actor Albie Casiño has invited fellow "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity" ex-housemate Shanaia Gomez on a "sisig" date.

Casino made the surprise invitation to Gomez during a PBB Kumulitan released by "PBB" on Tuesday.

"Are you still down to try sisig, Shai?" Casiño asked Gomez.

"Yeah, of course, but I don't think I will like it but yeah I mean, I will take your word. We'll see, we'll see. I don't like the feeling of the sisig. I don't know why, the texture is kinda weird," Gomez told Casiño.



Casiño stressed that Gomez just needs to try one good sisig.

Gomez was evicted from "PBB" last weekend along with Benedix Ramos.

In his "Magandang Buhay" guesting last week, Casiño admitted that he is attracted to Gomez and that she promised him that she will try sisig.

"Gusto ko lang matupad 'yung promise niya na magta-try siya ng sisig. Kasi sabi niya she doesn't like sisig. Sabi ko, 'How can you not like sisig?' It's impossible, hindi ba? Pinoy ka ba?"



