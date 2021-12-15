MANILA -- Actress Marian Rivera turned to social media on Tuesday to share her message of appreciation for her husband, actor Dingdong Dantes, who accompanied her to Israel, when she was chosen as a member of the selection committee of the recently held 70th Miss Universe pageant.

On Instagram, Rivera thanked Dantes for being the "best husband."

"Before this trip ends I’d like to thank the best husband I could ask for — from being my cheerleader to waterboy, thank you for everything that you do for us. Thanks for creating memories with me so that we can look back at them together," she wrote.

In his previous post on Instagram, Dantes posted a black and white snap of Rivera and captioned it with: "I don’t mind being this judge’s water boy during tonight’s preliminary event."

After the Miss Universe pageant, Rivera expressed her gratitude for being chosen as one of the judges of Miss Universe competition.

“Truly a great experience I’ll never forget. Thank you for the wonderful time ladies and congratulations to all of you,” she wrote on Instagram.

Rivera also thanked her team who flew to Israel to be with her during this memorable experience.