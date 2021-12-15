Mariah Carey launches collaboration with fast food giant

Watch more on iWantTFC

Before Mariah Carey became a global superstar, she started from humble beginnings. Like many who grew up in struggling households, she recalls how a fast food meal was a special treat that she only got to have during special occasions.

"When you're a kid and you don't have a lot of money, McDonald's was just this thing where I was like, 'oh my gosh, this is such a treat.' You know, and it's interesting because I haven't even told my mom about this yet; I don't even know if she feels the same way about it, but I just know how I felt as a kid. And, you know, my kids can eat McDonald's every day of the week. They're lucky. They don't know they're lucky but they're lucky so I try to remind them like, 'do you realize what a treat this is?'," Carey says.

Carey recently launched her collaboration with McDonald's called Mariah Menu where US customers can get items for free with a minimum one dollar purchase on its app. She follows other 'Famous Orders' partners like BTS and Fil-Am rapper Saweetie.

Carey says she has plenty to be thankful for this year. "I really am grateful for the moment. And 'All I Want for Christmas is You' has had a lot of - this year already, I'm just in awe of all the success and I have to thank the fans. I have to especially thank all the fans, my Filipino fans for sure. And thank you for just, like, caring and making this possible for me."

She has traveled all over the world but Carey shares how a particular place and group of fans stand out for her.

"I'm so thankful to be able to speak to my Filipino fans, because guess what? When I went to the Philippines, I had the greatest concert of my life. I've never felt more loved. I mean, there's been a lot of places where I felt very loved, but I felt so loved there and so appreciated. I feel like there was not a level of judgment that I often experience. I'm a mixture of things and it was cool, because I feel like people in the Philippines felt what I was dealing with," Carey says, adding that she believes 'there's a lot of great Filipino singers.'