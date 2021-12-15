LOOK: Ritz Azul, husband’s 2nd wedding ceremony in Palawan

MANILA — Actress Ritz Azul and her husband Allan Guy exchanged vows for a second time, this time at the beach, less than a month after they got married in November.

Azul and Guy held their first wedding on November 20 in Baguio.

The couple then had another ceremony on December 11 in Palawan.

On Instagram, Azul and Guy shared photos of their beach wedding, with the latter calling it a “dream come true.”

“Dream wedding destination on our dream wedding date with the best suppliers and close friends. Thank you so much, everyone!” Azul wrote.

Azul and Guy had been engaged for over a year before they tied the knot.

Guy is Azul’s first boyfriend.

