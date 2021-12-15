MANILA -- Janella Salvador, who has been tapped to play Valentina in the much-awaited ABS-CBN series "Darna," has a new pet snake Valentino.

The Kapamilya actress turned to social media on Tuesday to share that she got a ball python.

"Because two is better than one? Welcoming this baby to my zoo. His name is… Valentino (see what I did there?)," Salvador wrote on Instagram, tagging the pet store where she got her second baby snake.

Salvador has another pet snake named Versace.

Just last November, ABS-CBN introduced Salvador as Valentina, the serpent queen and main nemesis of Pinoy iconic superhero Darna, to be played by Jane de Leon.

This time, Valentina is also a lawyer and vlogger, who is cursed with venomous snakes for her hair and will become the archenemy of Darna.

Salvador's inclusion in the highly anticipated adaptation of ABS-CBN signals her biggest comeback on television after a year-long hiatus.

She was last seen in the hit series “The Killer Bride,” which paved the way for her to be hailed as Princess of Philippines Television in the 2020 Box Office Entertainment Awards.