Photos from Jeremiah Lisbo Instagram and ABS-CBN News



Award-winning director Cathy Garcia-Molina is known in the industry as one of the strictest filmmakers in the country -- with some even calling her as terror -- but Kaori Oinuma and Jeremiah Lisbo downplayed these notions after working with her in a project.

New generation actors Oinuma and Lisbo found the seriousness of Garcia-Molina appropriate and necessary when they filmed the Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Love At First Stream.”

“Karamihan naman ng impression kay Direk Cathy, nakakatakot, terror. Pero 'pag tumagal nang tumagal, gumagaan eh. Mae-enjoy mo talaga 'yung trabaho,” the young actor said in a virtual media conference Tuesday.

Oinuma admitted that the director was really scary during shooting but noted that Garcia-Molina knew when to be strict and to be fun, at the same time.

“Nakakatakot sa umpisa pero before ako pumasok sa set, nanood ako sa mga interviews ni Direk. Sabi ko, bakit napakakalog ni Direk. Parang ibang iba sa naririnig ko na nakakatakot siya. Pagdating ko ng set, nakakatakot nga talaga siya,” the actress quipped.

“Pero, habang tumatagal halimbawa off set, napakakalog ni Direk. Super barkada kami. Nawawala 'yung takot namin sa kaniya.”

Even their co-star Daniela Stranner had the impression of Garcia-Molina as a terror director. She was afraid not to deliver in front of the blockbuster filmmaker.

“Sobrang takot ako kay Direk kasi Direk Cathy e. Nung nabasa ko 'yung script bago kami mag-lock in, sabi ko, 'oh my gosh, ako 'yung pag-iinitan ni Direk dito.' Syempre baguhan po kami. Hindi pa kami ganon kagaling o talagang artistang-artista,” Stranner said.

However, Stranner saw a different Garcia-Molina when she went to the lock-in taping: “Sobrang matulungin si Direk. From the start to the end 'di niya kami pinabayaan. Nandun siya the whole time.”

Grateful for the kind words, the director praised the performance the cast, especially Lisbo, Oinuma, Stranner and Anthony Jennings, gave in the movie.

According to Molina, the professionalism of the four actors, despite being new in showbiz, was commendable.

“I am very happy with the four. I must commend their professionalism at a very young age. I am so proud of them that even after the film, tumawid sila sa isang project. Ang nakarating sa 'kin, nagsumbong agad sa 'kin ang EP, sinabi ang babait po nung mga bata,” she revealed.

She also proudly said the stars of “Love At First Stream” did well in the movie.

“They performed beyond my expectations. Tuwang-tuwa ako sa willingness nila to learn,” the director bared.

“The respect for me and my staff were there all the time. I love them for that. Marami d'yan direktor lang ginagalang. Pero 'yung mga nasa ilalim ko, hindi na. Hindi sila ganun. I love all of them. 'Pag sinasabihan sila ng staff ko, they listened,” she added.

Co-produced with Kumu, “Love at First Stream” follows the love story of Oinuma as Megumi, the “sweet girl next door,” while her screen partner Lisbo is Gino, the “bad boy heartthrob.”

Stranner is Vilma, the “unstoppable dreamer,” while Jennings is Tupe, the “loyal lover boy.”

Early this month, “Love at First Stream” was announced as one of the 8 entries in this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival, which will kick off on Christmas Day.

