BTS member V breaks 2 Guinness world records

Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V of the popular K-pop boy band BTS, has broken two world records with his social media account.

On photo-sharing app Instagram on Tuesday, Guinness World Records announced that V broke the record for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers on Instagram, which he did in 43 minutes.

He also holds the record for the fastest time to reach 10 million followers on Instagram.

According to the post, BTS fans, collectively known as ARMY, "led to V's followers jumping up to 10 million after just 4 hours 52 minutes."

Guinness said the fastest time to reach 1 million followers on Instagram often changes hands as new celebrities join the social media platform.

Former holders of the title include Rupert Grint, Jennifer Aniston and Taeil Moon of the group NCT.

BTS will be featured in a double-page spread in the Guinness World Records 2022 book, which will detail all their record-breaking achievements.

Last September, it was announced that BTS entered Guinness World Records 2022 Hall of Fame.

The popular group BTS, composed of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, has 56.9 million followers on Instagram, the highest count for any group, and 42.2 million followers on microblogging site Twitter, the most for a Korean account.

It was only last December 6 when the seven Korean superstars joined Instagram.