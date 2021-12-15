Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Angelica Panganiban was on vacation in the US when she got the call that a dream project of hers — a reunion with acclaimed director Antoinette Jadaone — would start rolling soon.

Without thinking twice, Panganiban cut short her trip and flew home to don a red blazer, and become Doctora Kara Teo, a sex guru who grows increasingly desperate to win back her dwindling TV audience.

Panganiban and Jadaone, whose last collaboration “That Thing Called Tadhana” became a pop culture phenomenon in 2014 and ushered in a wave of “maindie” titles, have at last reunited for “The Kangks Show.”

“Napakatagal. Ang tagal naming hinintay,” Panganiban said of finally getting to work again with Jadaone, who became her close friend after “That Thing Called Tadhana.” “Ang daming projects na napag-usapan na hindi muna natuloy. At ito talaga ‘yung naging biglaan tapos tuloy na kaagad.”

“I had to cut short my trip to Los Angeles, kasi sabi nga niya, may project na gagawin. So ni-move ko ‘yung ticket ko. Sabi ko, ‘Naku, Tonette, ‘pag hindi tayo natuloy, friendship over tayo, ah. Mental health ko ‘yung nakasalalay dito, ibabalik mo ako ng Pilipinas, hindi pa ako ready!’” she recalled, in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

The project did push through, and now “The Kangks Show” is set to premiere on December 17 as a WeTV original offering.

The titular show within a show is hosted by Panganiban’s character, a sex expert who resorts to gimmicks when she starts losing her viewers to a TikTok star, Cassandra (Maris Racal), whose more accessible language proves a hit.

‘HINDI KO SIYA PINALAMPAS’

Angelica Panganiban, seen here with JM de Guzman, last collaborated with Antoinette Jadaone (not in photo) in the 2014 film ‘That Thing Called Tadhana,’ which went on to become a pop culture phenomenon. Cinema One Originals/Star Cinema

Panganiban, an award-winning actress whose career now spans 30 years, usually requires a script before she accepts a project. But for “The Kangks Show,” she made an exception.

She returned to Manila without having read the script. That it was written and would be helmed by Jadaone, and produced by the director’s filmmaker-partner Dan Villegas, were enough for Panganiban to say yes to the daring role.

“Hindi ko siya mapalampas,” Panganiban said. “Noong sinabi pa lang niya sa akin ‘yung konsepto… Actually, wala pa akong script nito, talagang konsepto pa lang. Siguro, ‘yung tiwala ko na meron ako kay Direk Tonette at kay Direk Dan, talagang isandaang porysento ang tiwala ko sa kanila, para um-oo na hindi ko alam ang pinapasok ko. Alam ko lang I’m in good hands.”

“Knowing me, iyan ang una kong hinihingi talaga ‘pag may project. Kailangan ko ng script, kailangan naiintindihan ko talaga lahat, kailangan gustong-gusto mo, at siyempre, kailangan, kaya mo,” she added.

Panganiban was in mandatory quarantine upon her return in the Philippines when she got to read the script. For the first time ever, she would portray a doctor, whose lines, she joked, made her question whether she still wanted to push through or book a flight back to Los Angeles.

“Nagkasubukan kami noong dumating ‘yung script, na parang, ‘Wow, hindi ko naman alam na ganito katalino ‘yung character!’ ‘Ang layo sa language ko, direk! Hindi ako ganiyan magsalita.’ O, Lord! Give me a sign! Itutuloy ko ba ‘to?” she said, laughing.

Fortunately, Panganiban shared, an actual doctor was on set to help with her characterization. She recounted, in jest, that at time she had two directors — Jadaone, and the doctor whose approval they also sought.

Referring to Jadaone, Panganiban added: “Ang sarap makatrabaho ng taong sobrang passionate, tapos sobrang brilliant. Maa-amaze ka na lang din talaga sa set. Mai-inspire kang magtrabaho lalo. Ayaw mong mapahiya kasi alam mong ginagalingan ng lahat.”

NORMALIZING SEX TALK

Angelica Panganiban (middle) will is joined by (from left) JC de Vera, Angeli Bayani, Maris Racal, and Kit Thompson in ‘The Kangks Show.’ WeTV Philippines

The series will tackle a range of sex-related issues, from HIV/AIDS, gender identity, age difference, to premature ejaculation, across its eight episodes to be released every Friday, according to Panganiban.

Tackling sex, she pointed out, is not merely about pleasure, but also about health and the social norms surrounding it.

“Iyon ‘yung pinaglalaban ng buong programa. Panahon na para i-normalize natin ‘yung pakikipag-usap about sex, and hindi na siya dapat taboo. I-normalize natin na totoong nangyayari siya, at puwede siyang pag-usapan,” she said.

Panganiban acknowledged that as a society, the Philippines remains predominantly conservative. She hopes that “The Kangks Show,” which educates about sex under the lens of entertainment, will contribute to slowly making the topic less of a taboo among Filipinos.

“Siguro, kaya naman, kailangan lang talaga buksan ang isip. Kasi may pagka-conservative talaga ang mga Pilipino, at mahirap naman baliin ‘yun, ‘di ba? Mahirap naman ipasok sa isip nila na, ‘Tara, move on na tayo, huwag na tayong conservative,’” she said.

“Mahirap siya, pero feeling ko, eventually, talagang magiging patok. Magsisimula kasi ‘yan sa — feeling ko lang, ha — isi-secret muna nilang nanonood sila, na sila-sila lang na best friends ang nakakaalam. Kasi nga, nagiging taboo pa rin ang sex ngayon. So, sana, dahil sa palabas na ito, dahan-dahan na siyang ma-normalize.”