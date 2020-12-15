‘You fell in love with someone not guwapo’: Bimby whispers 3 names to Kris in viral clip, prompting guesses

Kris Aquino and his son Bimby talk about his past romances in her November 2019 vlog, which belatedly went viral on Tuesday. YouTube: Kris Aquino

MANILA — Kris Aquino’s son Bimby has a track record of being outspoken when it comes to his mother’s love life, and their latest viral clip is no exception.

In the video that’s circulating on Twitter, Bimby asked his mother a hypothetical question: “What if you fall in love with someone not guwapo?”

Kris answered that that’s already happened, prompting Bimby to quip, “Actually, three times already.”

Laughing, Kris asked her son to whisper the three names whom he thinks are “not guwapo” and whom she fell in love with.

Bimby declined, pointing out that he has a microphone on.

“Feeling ko isa lang naman talaga,” Kris said, before asking Bimby again to tell her the names.

Bimby obliged and covered his microphone, making his list barely audible.

The exchange came from a November 2019 vlog of Aquino, in which she and Bimby made a Christmas macaroni salad.

“Nakakaloka,” was the reaction of Kris not seen in the viral clip. “Hindi ko kaya ‘yung mga pinangalanan ni Bimb!”

“You know that they got it from their Mama!”

As the video made the rounds on social media on Tuesday, viewers commented their guesses as to the men included in Bimby’s list, while others claimed that the names were actually audible.

Aquino, 49, has had numerous relationships unfolding before the public eye.

Men who were previously in a relationship with or romantically linked with her include actor Phillip Salvador (the father of her eldest son Joshua), basketball player James Yap (the father of Bimby), action star Robin Padilla, actor-politician Herbert Bautista, and comedian Joey Marquez.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC