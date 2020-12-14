WATCH: Maja Salvador tries CL-inspired ‘K-pop makeover’

MANILA — If Maja Salvador had to pick one K-pop star to idolize, it would be former 2NE1 member CL.

In her latest vlog released on Monday, the “Arisaka” star took her being a fan a notch, as she underwent a makeover inspired by one of CL’s looks.

“Si CL kasi, grabe, ang galing sumayaw ‘diba. [May] swagger! Sobrang galing niya kumanta at mag-rap,” Salvador said.

Salvador shared the process of her transformation, with a step-by-step tutorial of her makeup, before putting on a wig.

Salvador’s boyfriend, businessman Rambo Nunez, also took up the challenge of having a “K-pop makeover.” His look was based on G-Dragon.

Here are their finished transformations, as posted on their Instagram accounts:

