WATCH: In tears, Jessy Mendiola reveals ‘truth’ behind her ring, breakup with Luis last May

Jessy Mendiola tearfully recalled the “painful” she and Luis Manzano had to go through leading up to their engagement in a vlog post, posted this Tuesday night. Jessy Mendiola's YouTube vlog

MANILA — In a perfect world, Jessy Mendiola’s engagement story would’ve been about how excited she was seeing Luis Manzano get down on his knee and pop the question she had been waiting for her whole life. It wasn’t, as fans found out in an emotional video the actress released this Tuesday night.

In a lengthly vlog titled “The truth behind the ring,” Mendiola was in tears as she frustratingly recalled how she was told of Manzano’s plans to propose way before it actually happened.

What made it worse, she said, was she was told about it in May, when she and Manzano were going through a rough patch and had actually called it quits at the time.

“Can you imagine the feeling ng isang babae na hindi kayo ayos ng boyfriend mo tapos pinasuot sa iyo iyong ring? Na naisip mo what could have been na if OK kaya kami ni Luis, magpro-propose kaya siya?” Mendiola asked.

She added, angrily: “Nawala sa amin ‘yung feeling of excitement na luluhod ‘yung lalaki sa harap mo, kinakabahan, hindi niya alam anong sasabihin sa ‘yo, tapos tatanungin ka niya ng, ‘Will you marry me?’ Nawala sa amin ‘yun.”

The video was in response to an accusatory statement put out by jewelry company Radiant Lux Jewelry, alleging it was the original creator of Mendiola and Manzano’s ring, after the couple credited it to Manila Diamond Studio.

Mendiola said she was forced to put out the vlog to clear the air, even if she didn’t want to reveal the painful things that happened behind the scenes of their engagement.

The breakup was among those things, but also the story of how her “friend” at Radiant Lux Jewelry shockingly showed her the ring Manzano had bought, despite knowing about their split.

“Hindi ba masakit iyon?” she said.

Mendiola also talked about how she had to “heal” from what happened, how Manzano did still get the ring after they got back together which led to the eventual proposal in Amanpulo, and their decision to have the ring reset so that they could “move on” and forget the “pain” they felt from the experience.

Regarding the lattermost, she explained that she didn’t want to make Manzano spend to buy another ring so a redesign was their best option.

You can check out the whole video below: