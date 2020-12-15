Peque Gallaga’s widow seeks support for husband 'one last time' at MMFF

MANILA -- Madeleine "Madie" Gallaga, the widow of the late director Peque Gallaga, could not control her emotion as she thanked the latest video tribute to her husband to celebrate his last opus, “Magikland,” an entry to the Metro Manila Film Festioval (MMFF) this Christmas.

“I am crying right now," Mrs. Gallaga told ABS-CBN News Tuesday, her voice shaking.

Put together by friends and filmmakers Lore Reyes, Manette Dayrit, among others, the online tribute cites Gallaga’s love for cinema and respect for his co-workers. It also capture’s the director’s last working moments.

“I have seen it and I am very very touched that they still thought about Peque. 'Magikland' was the concept of Peque and Lore Reyes but it is really director Christian Acuna’s movie. I get emotional every time I talk about Peque; i keep forgetting he’s gone. But I’m really thankful how they remembered him this way. Peque only wanted to make a difference in the movie industry which he so loved,” she said.

The director completed “Magikland” before he passed away last May 8, at aged 76, in Bacolod City due to a lingering illness.

“It was finished, it just needed tweaking for the special effects," recalled Mrs. Gallaga, who supported the work of her husband throughout their more than five decades marriage.

Producer Albee Benitez also thanked Gallaga in a previous interview, recalling how he forced himself to finish the movie despite his worsening condition. “Magikland,” he said, is a fitting farewell to Peque, a fellow Bacolodnon.

The movie is inspired by the Magikland Theme Park in Negros Occidental. It is also a continuation of Gallaga’s legacy via the fantasy movies "Magic Temple" (Star Cinema) and "Magic Kingdom" (Viva Films).

“Magikland” is now established as a place of fantasy in a Pokemon-inspired video game for iPhones. The objective of four young heroes is to get the highest points to save Magikland from a sinister force.

Amid the season of gratitude to the well-loved director, Mrs. Gallaga also reminds the public to support the online showing of “Magikland” and other MMFF entries through Upstream.

“Peque always believed in having our own heroes, stories and icons. 'Magikland' was his final contribution to Filipino fantasy,” she said.

“He wanted to create something that is just not our own, but a world that children would love to travel to and have adventures. Please watch 'Magikland' and be transported by my husband, one last time.”

